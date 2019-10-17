Homeowner says man swiped packages from her porch 3 times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert in the Colonial Terrace community, a small neighborhood located just south of San Marco and just north of Lakewood.

According to homeowner Leann Williams, the same man has taken packages delivered to her front porch on three separate occasions. She said all three incidents were recorded on her security camera.

"He rides his bike right up. He chills out on my porch, looks through my packages and leaves," Williams said.

After one video was recorded, Williams said, she contacted police because she could see the man riding his bike past the delivery driver who was dropping off a package. A moment later, the man came up to her porch, Williams said.

"It didn't seem like someone going by and seeing a package. It seemed much more meditated, like he was following the FedEx driver, and made me more cognizant of him maybe following other things -- following me or other deliveries in the neighborhood," Williams said.

On one occasion, Williams said, she saw the man on the street and spoke to him without being confrontational.

"I just kind of hinted that he looked familiar in hopes that he would know that he was caught or people were watching him," she said.

Those people include Theresa Hudson, who is now keeping an eye on her neighbor's property.

"If it could happen to her, it could happen to any one of us here. So, we're concerned," Hudson said. "We really want to make sure this neighborhood stays a safe neighborhood."

Neighbors on Orlando Circle also said it's troubling because the holiday shopping season is right around the corner, which means more delivered packages left at doorsteps.

Williams said this experience has forced her to have all her packages delivered to her job.

"Items that were taken were taken just because," Williams said. "If it was for a reason, he needed help, I would rather help him than have the inconvenience."

According to crime and safety experts, having your personal packages delivered to your place of employment eliminates the chance of becoming a victim of porch piracy.

