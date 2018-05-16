Jacksonville police: Man sought in Southside home invasion, sexual battery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a man in connection with an armed home invasion and sexual battery on the city's Southside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Tuesday night.

It happened about 1:30 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex near Gate Parkway and Brunt Mill Road.

Police said a female, whose age was not released, and her father were inside the apartment when a man, armed with a handgun, kicked in the front door.

According to police, the man forced the victim and her father into a bedroom at gunpoint, sexually battered the victim, demanded money and a cellphone, and then took off.

The Sheriff's Office released of a composite sketch of the man, who was described as being about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a yellow jacket with a two-letter logo on the upper right chest area, light blue jeans, and a white or red hat.

Police said the man also speaks a foreign language.

Investigators said they believe the man was in a vehicle without lights that entered the apartment complex at 11:20 p.m. Saturday, following another vehicle. Police said that vehicle left the complex, again without lights on, about 1:53 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone who knows the identity of the man or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Image of vehicle released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

