Jacksonville woman, 30, accused of having sex with boy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 30-year-old Jacksonville woman accused of having sex with a boy was arrested Sunday, according to her affidavit for arrest warrant.

Kelsey Dunsing is charged with lewd and lascivious battery, and engaging in sexual activity with a person 12 or older but less than 16 years old.

According to the affidavit, Dunsing and the boy met on a dating website about six months ago, and the two had sex multiple times at her home on Myrtle Avenue North.

Investigators said they have screenshots of Facebook messages between the two.

But the father of her children and a close friend claim she's innocent, saying it appears she was set up by a boy pretending to be an adult.

The father of Dunsing's children, who did not want to be identified, said they're not a couple, but they remain friends.

He told News4Jax on Wednesday that Dunsing introduced the boy to him, her sister and other friends.

"Everybody asked for ID because we figured he looked kind of young. He pulled out an ID that said he was over the age of 21, and it says 'state of Florida' on it," the father of Dunsing's children said. "How do they let someone like that slip through the system that legitimately says 'over the age of 21?'"

According to friends, Dunsing had profiles on two websites. They said she learned she was under investigation in January.

Dunsing was booked early Monday into the Duval County jail and ordered held on $50,000 bond.

