JSO: Man arrested in drug-fueled shooting on Westside

Booking photo of Rickey Brown on still image from surveillance video released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a shooting last month on the city's Westside that left a man in critical condition, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Rickey Brown Jr. is charged with attempted murder.

Police said the shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. July 7 on Austin Road, near the intersection of Ricker Road and 103rd Street, in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood.

According to his arrest report, Brown and the victim were doing molly, an argument erupted and Brown accused the man of stealing some of his drugs.

Police said Brown shot the man three times.

The next day, the Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a bicyclist who police said was the suspect in the shooting.

According to the arrest report, the victim was later able to identify Brown as the shooter.

Brown was booked into the Duval County jail, where he was ordered held on $500,000.

