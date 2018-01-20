JSO: At least 1 injured in officer-involved crash in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person was injured in a crash involving a police officer on Friday night in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It happened about 7 p.m. at Fort Caroline Road and Merrill Road.

At last check, police said, Merrill Road, around I-295, was closed.

There's no word yet on the number of vehicles involved or the extent of the injuries. Police are expected to provide more information at an 8:15 p.m. media briefing.

Friday night's crash was the third police-involved crash this week in Jacksonville.

