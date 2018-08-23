53-year-old charged with murder in Westside Circle K stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dispute over a car transaction outside a Westside convenience store Tuesday evening resulted in dispute and a fatal stabbing, a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detective said as he announced an arrest in the case.

Tony Allen Matheney, 35, was stabbed about 6 p.m. outside the Circle K store near the intersection of Commonwealth and Edgewood avenues. Matheney was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Witnesses told investigators that Reynolds and a woman left the scene in a Toyota with no license plates.

Police identified Kenneth Reynolds, 53, as the man who pulled the knife. He was arrested by the SWAT team, but has not answered questions about the incident.

Reynolds was charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.