Man convicted of manslaughter in deadly Harborview shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man has been convicted of manslaughter after a deadly shooting in the Harborview neighborhood, according to court records.

Investigators said Rodriguez Campbell, 28, was found shot to death in front of Michael Brown's home on Clyde Drive in March. Brown, 32, was arrested and originally charged with second-degree murder.

According to police, the two men got into an argument and Brown shot Campbell. Brown filed a Stand Your Ground petition, saying he acted in self-defense. The motion was denied.

Brown invoked his right to a speedy trial, and the trial ended Friday with Brown being convicted of manslaughter. The jury deliberated for more than five hours.

Brown faces up to 30 years in prison when sentenced.

