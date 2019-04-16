Man killed in road-rage crash was habitual traffic offender

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 60-year-old man killed last week in a road-rage crash on Roosevelt Boulevard was once labeled a habitual traffic offender, according to Duval County court records.

Those records show James Robinson was convicted three times for driving with a suspended or revoked driver's license. He was labeled a habitual traffic offender until 2010.

ORIGINAL STORY: FHP: Road-rage chase causes deadly crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

Court records show Robinson had multiple felony arrests. He was arrested in 1987 and 1989 for carrying a concealed firearm.

Robinson was killed Thursday at the end of a road-rage pursuit from Mandarin to the Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. He and the driver of another car collided several times before a final crash involving six vehicles on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The FHP has asked anyone who witnessed any of the crashes or has video footage of them is asked to call 904-349-6572 or *FHP on any cellphone.

