Man punched during IHOP fight says he has broken jaw, black eye

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man seen on video getting punched at a Westside IHOP told News4Jax he is still recovering from his injuries.

"My jaw is broke. I have a black eye. I have scratches on my face," said the man, who asked not to be named. "Every time I talk, my bones are cracking."

ORIGINAL STORY: Fight at Westside IHOP caught on camera

Cellphone video showed the man appearing to act in a belligerent manner when confronted by an IHOP employee, who refused service to the man. The man was then heard shouting obscenities toward restaurant workers, which escalated into physical violence with other customers.

To shed light on whether anyone could be facing charges, News4Jax showed the fight video to Jacksonville attorney Randy Reep.

“There is an ongoing assault, which is putting people in fear of a battery, and there are a number of batteries that occurred," Reep said.

It's unclear if the fight was reported to police. Reep said, if it turns out that no employee contacted the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the restaurant could be held liable.

The man told News4Jax he has contacted an attorney. It's unclear if he plans to take legal action.

For a second day, News4Jax was unable to get a comment from IHOP's corporate office in reference to the fight.

