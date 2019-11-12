Man shot, killed in Arlington Manor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Monday night in Jacksonville's Arlington Manor neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched to Tall Pine Lane West, right across from Jacksonville University after reports of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. Upon arrival, investigators found a man dead from a gunshot wound. Crime scene tape could be seen between two apartment buildings as detectives investigated the area. Police said the man who died was between the ages of 30 and 60 years old.

This is one of three shootings in less than four hours across Jacksonville that police were called to Monday night.

2 teens shot, 1 killed in College Gardens

Just hours earlier, around 8 p.m., two teenagers were shot on Kings Road. The double shooting left one of the teenagers in critical condition. The other teen died at the hospital.

The crime scene spanned three to four blocks. A weapon was recovered, investigators said.

1 shot in Moncrief

Investigators were later called to Osprey Street around 11:30 p.m. where they found another young person had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office does not have any suspect information in any of these cases. They're asking anyone with information to call its non-emergency line at 630-0500, or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

