Mom of teen shot: 'God will not let them get away with this'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A mother is pleading for answers after her teenage son was shot in broad daylight on the Westside.

Sandra Paul said her son, Baquan Paul, is an aspiring rapper. He has undergone surgery for his injuries and was responsive Friday, but remains in the hospital.

The 16-year-old was shot Thursday while standing outside with a friend less than 100 yards from a day care.

"This is ridiculous. We're going to have to stop this crime," Sandra Paul said. "This continues and continues. It won't stop."

A woman who was picking her child up from the nearby day care saw what happened and rushed the teen to the hospital. If it wasn't for her, Paul said her son might not be alive.

RELATED: Concerned parent rushes to help teen shot

"I am so grateful what she's done for me," Paul said. "I tell her, 'Thank you so much for that.' God touched her to save my son's life."

Paul said it's unnerving that her son's shooter is still on the streets. Jacksonville police have only said a black sedan was seen leaving the scene, and there is no description of the shooter.

"I don't know who did this but I want justice," Sandra Paul said. "I promise you, God will not let them get away with this."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.