Mom will likely avoid jail time in tongue depressor case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville mother will likely avoid jail time after recording a viral video of her daughter licking a tongue depressor at a dentist's office and then putting it back in the jar.

The case of Cori Ward, who was originally charged with tampering with a consumer product, was recently transferred to pretrial intervention, according to a search of Duval County court records.

Ward, 30, saw her charge reduced to a lesser offense of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. That charge will likely be dropped if she complies with her court-ordered guidelines.

The mother made headlines after a stomach-churning video clip she filmed at a Jacksonville clinic surfaced and made its rounds on social media. The video ultimately led to her arrest.

In a previous interview with News4Jax, Ward acknowledged recording the video. It was later posted on Snapchat with the caption: "Don't tell me how to live my life." From there, it quickly went viral.

At the time, Ward said she was "just being silly with my kids" because she had been waiting for a long time. “It’s ruined my life right now," she said. "That’s how I feel at least."

The clinic said all the materials from that exam room were removed and sanitized after staff became aware of the clip.

Ward is due in court Dec. 10.

