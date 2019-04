JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A robbery was reported late Thursday afternoon at the City and Police Federal Credit Union on Jacksonville's Northside.

Officers responded before 5 p.m. to the credit union on Dunn Avenue just east of Duval Road.

News4Jax is at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.