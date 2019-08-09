Uber driver helps police find missing Jacksonville girls

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An alert Uber driver is being credited with helping police find two Jacksonville girls who left their Westside home just before midnight Thursday after getting into an argument with a family member.

Police said the 9- and 13-year-olds took an Uber ride somewhere, but because they didn't know where, the Sheriff’s Office issued a missing child alert overnight. Police said when the Uber driver saw their photos on social media later, he and showed officers where he dropped the girls off across town.

News4Jax stopped naming the girls and showing their photographs after they were found.

Uber has rules on who can use its app and requires unaccompanied minors to be with an adult. The driver can ask for ID and decline to offer a ride if they believe there is a problem.

The family at the home where the girls were missing from did not want to talk about the incident, but a family member at another site said the girls did not order the Uber themselves, it was done by someone else. News4Jax is working to find out if an adult ordered the Uber and then rode with the driver to go pick the girls up.

It is still unclear if company policy was broken because an adult might have been with the girls. Uber has not replied to an inquiry asking to get a clarification on the policy and if procedures were followed in this case.

Crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said this case points out some problems with ride-sharing and who can use it.

“It did happen. It’s not unlawful, it’s just a violation of Uber‘s policy, and it’s also dangerous for those kids,” Jefferson said.

Police thanked everyone who helped spread the word about the missing children, which helped authorities locate them quickly.

