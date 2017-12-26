Man found dead in road near Jacksonville City Cemetery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police suspect foul play in the death of a man found dead early Tuesday morning near the intersection of East Union and Ionia streets.

The location is near the Old City Cemetery, just east of where the Matthews Bridge empties into Union Street.

Detectives did not have any details or the man's identity, but have launched a homicide investigation into this death.

According to News4Jax records, this would the the 135th homicide in Jacksonville this year.

