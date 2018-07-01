Man shoots German shepherd in self defense

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office says a 69-year-old man walking his dog shot a German shepherd in self-defense.

Police say the man told them he was walking his dog Sunday morning on Westcliffe Lane when two dogs got loose from their yard and began to approach in an aggressive manner. The man tells police he tried to turn around and leave, but one of the dogs attempted to bite him and his dog. At that time, the man pulled his firearm and shot the aggressive dog.

Police say the owner of the German shepherds admits they have gotten loose before. Neighbors also told authorities the two dogs roam the area regularly and act in an aggressive manner.

The man who fired the shot showed his concealed weapons license, to deputies and provided them with the gun and ammunition used.

"This is an unfortunate tragic neighborhood situation. While we never want to hear about the killing of a pet, pet owners must be responsible and watch over their animals," Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.