Man shot inside ICE Lounge Bar, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in the back at the ICE Lounge Bar and Grill early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Off-duty police officers were told about the shooting at 3:27 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening according to police.

Alcohol Beverages and Tobacco closed down the established Sunday morning for selling alcohol after 2 a.m. Police are still investigating the shooting.

In December, a man was cut on the face with a machete outside of the Ice Lounge. Investigators say there was an altercation inside the lounge and it spilled over into the parking lot. Officers say a woman was arrested in connection to the stabbing.

Back in October a man says he was kidnapped from Tampa, then brought to Jacksonville. The victim told police he was held at the ICE Lounge against his will. Police said the man had injuries to his face.

