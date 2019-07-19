Men from Orange Park, Georgia among 9 indicted in child sex sting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Nine men snared in a child sex trafficking sting have been indicted on federal charges, the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia announced Thursday.

The indictments stem from Operation Do You Know Your Neighbor. The operation, coordinated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in late March, targeted adults allegedly seeking contact with children.

A Naval officer and a Florida National Guardsman were among 11 men caught up in the child sex trafficking bust.

The nine indicted on federal charges in the sting include:

Daven Jones, 29, of Jacksonville, is charged with attempted coercion and enticement, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity, and attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor. According to investigators, Jones is in the Florida Army National Guard.

John Torrance, 35, of Naples, Florida, is charged with attempted coercion and enticement, travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity, and attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor.

Joshua Weaver, 34, of St. Marys, Georgia, is charged with attempted coercion and enticement, and attempted transfer of obscene matter to a minor.

Dylan Wescott, 27, of Orange Park, Florida, is charged with attempted coercion and enticement, and travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual activity.

Charles Barreras, 48, of Kingsland, Georgia, is charged with attempted coercion and enticement. According to investigators, Barreras is a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy.

Matthew Coffey, 37, of Brunswick, Georgia, is charged with attempted coercion and enticement.

Alvaro Hernandez, 35, of Bristol, Georgia, is charged with attempted coercion and enticement.

Marquise Little, 22, of Kingsland, Georgia, is charged with attempted coercion and enticement.

Trevor Rountree, 28, of Orange Park, Florida, is charged with attempted coercion and enticement.

The Kingsland Police Department, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, the GBI's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Camden County Sheriff's Office, the Kingsland Police Department, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Savannah Police Department also participated in the operation.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.