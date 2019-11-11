Gold Star widow working to help veterans fighting PTSD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Gold Star widow Cella Logan is using her husband's life to help other veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.

She wants other families to know they're not alone and there are resources available to help them cope with PTSD, including the new Fire Watch Program Duval County is participating in.

She lost her husband, Marine Cpl. Daniel Logan, in August 2017.

"I know my husband passed away, but there's a way for me to help others and save others so another family does not have to go through this," Logan said.

Cella said she is continuing the effort he started to help veterans affected with PTSD by working with groups like The Travis Manion Foundation and The Wounded Warrior Project.

Cella said Daniel volunteered with veterans who have PTSD and helped homeless vets.

President Donald Trump invited 60 Gold Star families to the White House for the Fourth of July, including Logan and her two boys.

