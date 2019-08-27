NAS Jacksonville upgrades storm readiness ahead of Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With Tropical Storm Dorian and Florida on a potential collision course, those in charge of NAS Jacksonville aren't taking any chances.

Employees and families staying on base have been ordered to upgrade their hurricane readiness by Wednesday and to prepare for the possibility that the storm's impact will be felt in Jacksonville.

A message posted on the base's Facebook page instructed everyone to meet Condition of Readiness (COR) IV. Among other things, that means clearing debris around the house, stocking up on storm supplies, reviewing evacuation plans, and tanking up on fuel.

"Take (into) consideration that 5 days out, Jacksonville is in the area of uncertainty," the message said in part. "What does this mean for you – continue to monitor the weather, ensure your hurricane supplies are ready to go and educate your family on what could happen."

According to the Department of Defense, NAS Jacksonville has a population that includes over 10,000 DoD personnel, nearly, 7,000 federal employees, 2,500 contractors, and 34,000 family members.

