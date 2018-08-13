Naval Station Mayport to conduct active shooter drill Tuesday

MAYPORT, Fla. - Naval Station Mayport will be conducting an active shooter drill on Tuesday.

Residents on the base, near Mayport Road and Wonderwood Drive, and people who live in surrounding areas will see an increased presence of emergency vehicles during the exercise.

If you hear gunfire in the area, don't panic. Officials said simulated gunfire will be part of the drill.

Officials said there could also be possible delays getting onto the base due to the exercise.

An exact time when the drill will be taking place Tuesday was not announced.





