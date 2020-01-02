Shippers expect a record breaking number of returns today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – It’s National Returns Day aka the busiest day for retail returns. This will mark a seventh consecutive record, illustrating how e-commerce continues transforming shopping patterns.

UPS expects to ship 1.9 million gifts and other items back to retailers today – up 26% from last year. While 30% of shoppers return items to stores, more than twice that many opt for shipping according to UPS

This process is a change from years past, when consumers would rush to physical retailers the day after Christmas and stand in long lines to make returns.

Online shopping giants helped rewrite that narrative by offering both retailers and consumers tools to make the returns process flexible, transparent and profitable.

According to the UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper study, 73% of online shoppers say the returns experience affects their likelihood to buy from a retailer again.

Clothes are the No. 1 items returned.