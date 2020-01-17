EDDY Awards co-host Jordan Sanders visits with Morning Show team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Melanie Lawson's co-host for Friday night's EDDY Awards stopped by “The Morning Show” studio to help us interview the final teacher of the year candidate.

Jordan submitted a very creative audition video and was selected out of a number of candidates to help announce the winner of the Florida Blue Duval County Teacher of the Year honor at Friday's ceremony.

Jordan was surprised live during “The Morning Show” last month at Biscayne Elementary School, where he is a fifth grader.

Jordan’s audition video was creative, witty and highlighted his math skills -- and the teacher who helped bring them to light.

There's nothing shy about Jordan, and when he takes the stage with Lawson at the EDDY awards, he'll definitely be ready.

The five finalists for the 2020 Florida Blue Duval County Teacher of the Year award visited “The Morning Show” this week. Watch their interviews:

The winner will be announced at the 29th Annual EDDY Awards Gala at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.