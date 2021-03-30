Jax4Kids reviews options for parents looking at summer camps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may be enjoying spring break or coming off of spring break., but moms and dads know summer is coming quicker than we think.

That’s why it’s time to start thinking about summer camp. We know it can get expensive so picking the right camp is not just a decision, it’s an investment in your children.

There are a lot of options too. News4Jax compiled this short list, but it should only be used for a quick reference. Find the full details on pricing on the Jax4Kids website.

Conservation Camp: $299 per child, June 14 - July 30

Diamond D. Ranch: $525 per week for daytime, June 14 - July 23

Saltwater Cowgirls Surf Camp: $200 per week, June 7 - August 6

Aquatics Camp (Orange Park): Discounts available, June 12 - July 9

The Knight School Chess Summer Camp: $350 for all day sessions, May 24 - July 30

Jax Cooking Studio Camps: $315 per child, June 7 -August 6

Amelia Island Kids Adventure Camp: $175 per child, June 7 - August 4

More summer camps are available throughout Jacksonville, so keep searching if you don’t see the perfect option for you and your family.

Also, check out Jax Best. In 2021, Smitty’s Camp was voted as the best in the greater Jacksonville area.