Who the Move Over Law applies to

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Drivers know they are supposed to move over for first responders, but they might not realize Florida’s Move Over law also applies to construction crews.

The law requires you to move over for sanitation and utility vehicles, wrecker, or road and bridge maintenance or construction vehicles

Florida Highway Patrol Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan said the simplest way to tell when people when you need to change lanes, is when you see something on the side of the road with a flashing light.

The state’s requirement to give road, bridge maintenance and construction vehicles more room went into effect in July 2021.

“Florida lawmakers, encompass a lot of additional personnel because they those are the same personnel that working alongside of us on the sides of the road,” said Master Sergeant Bryan.

191 crashes were caused by drivers who did not move over last year alone and more than 14,000 citations were issued for motorists failing to move over.

Master Sergeant Bryan said it’s important to remember those workers are people, too.

If they’re something on the side of the road with a flashing light give them the opportunity to get home safely to their families, give them the opportunity to conduct their work in a safe manner, and most importantly give you the opportunity to get home safely,” said Master Sergeant Bryan.

He also explained drivers should make a safe decision, not a quick one. Drivers should be prepared to allow those who are trying to move over into the nearest lane.

If you can’t change lanes, you must slow down to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit or travel at 5 mph when the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less when driving on a two-lane road.

Breaking the law can also land you a fine up to $500 and three points on your license.