37th Annual Dr MLK Jr Breakfast Celebration underway

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla – Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and while we’re encouraging you to take part in the national day of service -- we also want to highlight how Dr. King’s legacy continues to shape our community.

News4Jax Anchor Melanie Lawson was the keynote speaker for the 37th Annual Dr. MLK Jr Breakfast Celebration in St Augustine.

The theme for this year’s event is “No One is Free, Until We Are All Free.”

“The importance of Dr. King’s national holiday is something that we need to continue and keep the legacy alive so I think it’s important for us especially those who have been inherited the mantle to continue the legacy of dr King and try to make sure that the young people really know what his life is all about,” said SJC Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Celebration Committee Chairman Thomas Jackson.

High school students were awarded scholarships to continue their education at an institution of higher learning during the event.

Ad

This was a sold out event.