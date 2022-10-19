FluVaxJax: Uninsured can receive free shots with voucher

FluVaxJax is a community-wide effort to get as many people protected against the flu as possible. Doctors say it's very important to get your vaccine because if prediction models are accurate, the virus may be more severe this winter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Flu season is just around the corner. And if prediction models are accurate, the virus may be more severe this winter.

#FluVaxJax campaign

The #FluVaxJax campaign is a community-wide initiative launched by the Duval County Medical Society Foundation. This is the third year for this initiative, but the goal remains the same: Get as many people vaccinated and protected against the flu as possible and make sure anyone without insurance has access to a free shot.

Most insurance covers 100 percent of the cost of a flu shot. If you are uninsured, you can request a voucher for a no-cost vaccine. The program is for the First Coast region only.

Tina Cercone, a Pharmacy Manager at Walgreens, joined us on The Morning Show on Wednesday to answer your questions about the flu vaccine and how to request a vaccine voucher. Press play below to watch Cercone’s interview:

Tina Cercone, a Pharmacy Manager at Walgreens, joins us to answer your questions about the flu vaccine and how to request a vaccine voucher.

Severe flu season expected

“This year, in the Southern Hemisphere, influenza has been quite active, and it’s impacted younger age groups than we might typically see,” said Dr. Susan Rehm, an infectious disease specialist for Cleveland Clinic. “The reason that’s important is that what happens in the Southern Hemisphere predicts what’s going to happen in the Northern Hemisphere, so I think we have to prepare for the reality that there will be a worse flu season this year.”

Rehm said there are a couple of reasons why we should expect to see more flu cases this year.

One is masking. Over the past few years, people were wearing masks regularly to prevent COVID-19, which also reduced the spread of the flu. However, mask use has declined -- and this could be a factor in having a worse flu season.

Rehm said another reason is waning immunity. Because the flu was mild the past couple of years, we weren’t exposed as much so our immunity may have dropped.

Related: Annual #FluVaxJax campaign helps bust myths, spread word about free flu vaccine vouchers | It’s time to get your annual flu vaccine

Knowing that flu season could be rough this year, Rehm said there should be extra urgency to get a flu shot -- especially for those considered high risk.

“We’re all susceptible to the flu. People who are very young, very old or who have chronic medical conditions are at risk for more complications and more severe flu,” she said. “So, while it’s important for all of us to get vaccinated, it’s really important for young people, older people and people who have illnesses to get vaccinated.”

And there’s good news if you’re due for a COVID-19 booster. Rehm said it’s safe to get both the flu shot and COVID-19 shots together.

Kids & the flu vaccine

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone aged six months and older. Ahead of what could be a more severe flu season, it’s time for parents to start thinking about taking their kids to get a flu shot.

“We can often predict what our flu season is going to look like by following the other side of the world, whose flu season starts earlier than ours,” explained Dr. Kimberly Giuliano, a pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “And what we’re seeing in other parts of the world, most specifically Australia, is that they are having an earlier onset of their flu season as well as higher rates. And so, if that trend continues, we will likely be seeing that here in the U.S. as well.”

This year's flu season is expected to be much more severe. That's why doctors say now is the time for parents to get their kids the vaccine.

Giuliano says the flu vaccine is safe for children as young as six months and urges parents to get their kids vaccinated by the end of October – before cases start to pick up.

While kids with underlying health conditions are more likely to have complications from the flu, she said all kids are still at risk.

“We do see severe flu every single year in our hospitals, in children who were otherwise healthy. So healthy today, healthy their entire life, and in the hospital with severe pneumonia needing oxygen and sometimes even ventilator support,” she said.

Giuliano said children can also get other routine vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccine, at the same time as their flu shot.

She said it’s also important for parents and caregivers to remind kids to practice good hand hygiene and to cough into their arms instead of their hands. And, if children are sick, they should stay home.