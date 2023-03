JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at a construction site near River City Marketplace on Tuesday after a culvert pipe was found ablaze around 7 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. No major traffic concerns were reported.

Firefighters have called the state fire marshal to investigate the fire they called “suspicious.”

State fire marshal investigating cause of construction fire near Jacksonville airport (News4JAX)

