Don’t miss these big discount days in October

Believe it or not, the month of October is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season and there are some big sales that can save you hundreds of dollars. And Consumer Reports says to pay special attention to some specific deep discount days at some popular stores.

“As all the major retailers continue trying to one up each other, they’re starting their holiday promotions earlier than ever. This means October is now when you’ll see all those big savings start, and there will be impressive sales all month long,” said Consumer Reports Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

Target kicked things off with its Circle Week sale that started October 1st and runs through October 7th

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days comes October 10th to October 11th

Walmart’s “Holiday Kickoff” sale is October 9th through October 12th

Best Buy will be offering sales throughout the entire month

Before some of those sales hit, Consumer Reports found some top products to look out for this month.

Mattress

The Nolah Natural 11″ Mattress is now $1,406 at Nolah. ( Orig. Price $2,099)

The Consumer Reports recommended mattress aced its tests in maintaining its original shape, height, and firmness after eight years of simulated use.

Headphones

Save on the perfect gift for the music lover, traveler, or anyone just wanting a little peace and quiet. The Bose Noise Canceling headphones are as low as $299 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Bose. (Orig. Price $379)

Air fryer

Get those appetizers ready for your upcoming holiday parties with an air fryer. The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer is as low as $109.95 at Amazon. (Orig. Price $129.99)

Coffee maker

And send your party guests off with a great cup of coffee. The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is as low as $139.99 at Best Buy and The Home Depot. ($169.99)

Other items on sale this month

If you are ready to invest in your kitchen before the holidays. Consumer Reports says October’s sales do include cooktops, ranges and wall ovens. Find those recommended appliances here.

You should also keep an eye out for discounts this month on blood pressure monitors, chainsaws, leaf blowers, smoke & carbon monoxide detectors, and thermostats. These items are typically put on sale in October.

Do NOT buy this in October

There is one thing Consumer Reports says you should not buy this month.

“You should not buy a TV in October! TVs continue to be at their best price during Black Friday weekend, so hold off if you want to get the best deal on a new set,” Gordon said.