Northeast Florida groups help with Hurricane Michael recovery

Groups from Northeast Florida left the area Tuesday morning with volunteers, supplies and donations to help Hurricane Michael victims in the Panhandle.

Members of the Paxon Revival Center Church in Jacksonville are transporting trucks full of water, generators, hygiene items, food and gasoline.

Pastor Steve Dobbs said he got a call from the pastor at Harvest Worship Center in Panama City, asking for help after their church was destroyed in the storm.

“Our goal is to go and help this pastor survive and salvage some of the stuff that he’s got," Dobbs said.

In St. Augustine, a second group of Public Works employees left Tuesday to help with recovery efforts in the Panhandle.

St. Augustine officials said members of Public Works are working with the St. Augustine Police and Fire departments.

