Local indie film screening in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Come August, the Jacksonville Film festival is going to hold a screening of a new locally produced indie film called "I am Going to Kill Someone this Friday."

The independent film, by local filmmaker Durden Godfrey, follows the life of father Robert Partridge, who seems to be harboring a secret. It features a cast of established and rising talent from across the state of Florida.

The screening event, which is for a limited audience, is going to take place Thursday, August 9 at the Main Public Library in Downtown Jacksonville.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. There will be a Q&A panel following the showing of the film.

Tickets can be bought for $20 at Eventbrite.com.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/qudAtMJcenM

