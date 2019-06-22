5 injured in 2nd wrong-way highway crash in 24 hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a wrong-way crash early Saturday morning after 21-year-old Destiney Brown was driving south in the northbound lane on Interstate 295 south of Pulaski Road.

Brown crashed the Acura she was driving into a Chevrolet Equinox and a Volkswagon driven by a 17-year-old.

Brown suffered serious injuries. The teen driver and two passengers of the VW, ages 8 and 11, sustained minor injuries, as well as the driver of the Chevy. Three were taken to UF Health Jacksonville for treatment and two others to Baptist Medical Center, according to the FHP report.

This is the second wrong-way highway crash to happen in Jacksonville in 24 hours. Two people died early Friday morning on I-95 near Old St. Augustine Road.

