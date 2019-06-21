FHP: 2 dead in wrong-way crash on I-95 at Old St. Augustine Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Old St. Augustine Road reopened nearly six hours after a deadly head-on crash killed two drivers early Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to the crash at 2:50 a.m. and found one vehicle on fire and an SUV overturned.

Troopers said a Ford Escape driven by Mary Russ, 23, of St. Augustine, was going north in the southbound lanes when it collided with a second vehicle. Both Russ and the second driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office diverted traffic from I-95 onto the southbound lanes of I-295, south of Philips Highway, until about 8:30 a.m.

