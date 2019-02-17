Officer hits stalled truck on Buckman Bridge, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruiser crashed into the back of a pickup truck that was stalled on the Buckman Bridge Sunday morning, closing the bridge down for hours.

At 5:15 a.m., a Chevy Silverado was disabled in the northbound middle lane of the Buckman Bridge, just south of the Roosevelt Boulevard exit, when an on-duty officer hit the back of the truck, according to JSO. A witness told police the truck's hazard lights were on at the time of the crash.

The driver of the truck was inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash, but not hurt. The officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Since the officer hit the back of the truck, JSO says it appears that the officer is at fault.

The crash completely blocked the northbound lanes of Buckman Bridge for 1½ hours. Because a city vehicle was involved, traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash even though there were no life-threatening injuries.

