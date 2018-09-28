One of FBI's 'Most Wanted' fugitives previously seen in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A serial sexual assault suspect who’s among the FBI’s 10 ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives has been seen in Jacksonville and elsewhere in Florida, authorities said Thursday.

Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, is wanted in connection with a series of armed sexual assaults, including a September 2017 burglary and sexual assault of a woman at a Los Angeles home.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to his arrest.

Special Agent Scott Garriola said Carlson, described as a “serious threat to the community,” is likely armed and should be considered extremely dangerous.

“He’s got some familiarity with Florida, but he could be anywhere,” said Garriola. “He has a lot of cash, and he’s indicated that he will not turn himself in. We need the public’s assistance to apprehend him.”

Carlson was arrested Sept. 3, 2017, in the Los Angeles case and charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the FBI.

FLYER: Reward offered for tips leading to Greg Alyn Carlson's arrest

Three weeks later, Carlson posted bond and fled. From there, the bureau said, he traveled to South Carolina, where he obtained a stolen handgun, rental car and a “significant amount of cash.”

In November 2017, Carlson was seen in Hoover, Alabama, but he eluded authorities during a high-speed chase. He was then spotted in Jacksonville and Daytona Beach a week later.

Carlson may be driving a white, four-door 2017 Hyundai Accent rental car with the South Carolina license plate NKI-770. He’s described as 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

“This man is a woman’s worst nightmare,” said Garriola. “He is the prowler who breaks in at night and violently sexually assaults his victims.”

Anyone with information on Carlson is asked to contact their local FBI field office or the closest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

