Police: 2 men rob St. Augustine internet cafe at gunpoint

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A St. Augustine internet cafe was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning, and police are still looking for the two men involved.

According to the St. Augustine Police Department, two men armed with handguns came into Smitty’s Business Center and Sweepstakes on Masters Drive just before 3 a.m. and demanded money.

The men were wearing gray sweatpants, sweatshirts, sunglasses and masks, and they were last seen heading west on Josiah Street, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Jason Etheredge at 904-825-1092 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 277-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.