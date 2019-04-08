JFRD: 1 dead after house fire near Mayport

A person died in a house fire early Monday evening near Mayport, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded about 5:45 p.m. to the house fire on Panuco Avenue, south of the intersection of Wonderwood Drive and A1A.

Though firefighters were able to get the flames under control in a span of minutes, a person was found dead in a bedroom, where the fire is believed to have started, JFRD Chief Dix said. The person's name and age were not immediately released.

The fire is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, Dix said.

