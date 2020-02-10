GOP, Trump campaign to address van attack on volunteers

Amid condemnation from all sides of politically motivated violence, the Duval County Republican Party and volunteers with Trump Victory are holding a news conference Monday morning to discuss Saturday’s assault of volunteers registering voters by someone in a van.

Police said Gregory Timm drove his van through a clearly marked campaign tent in the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter on Atlantic Boulevard at Kernan Road. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Larry Gayle said that the man driving stopped, he recorded a video and “flipped off” the people inside the tent before driving away.

None fo the six Trump campaign volunteers registering people to vote were injured.

That night, Timm, 27, was arrested on charges including aggravated assault on a person over 65, criminal mischief and driving on a suspended driver’s license. At his first appearance before a judge, Timm was ordered held on $530,000 bond.

Gregory Timm appears in court Sunday. (WJXT)

“We don’t know if this is politically motivated,” Gayle said Saturday afternoon. (Watch full JSO briefing)

The local Republican Party, Democratic Party, Jacksonville’s mayor, the state’s two U.S. Senators and President Donald Trump quickly announced on social media that this was a political act and condemned the violence.

Mayor Lenny Curry called the incident “outrageous” and said the “hate is toxic and dangerous.”

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh wrote in a tweet Saturday, “This is reckless intimidation & someone could have easily been killed.”

Trump wrote in a Saturday tweet, "Law Enforcement has been notified. Be careful tough guys who you play with."

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott posted on Twitter that he was thankful no one was hurt.

"This appears to be a politically-motivated attack on hard-working volunteers in Duval County. Thankful that no one was hurt. @DuvalGOP will not be silenced or intimidated. They will redouble their efforts to support strong Republicans in NE Florida and around the state!"

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio echoed those sentiments in a tweet, “Thanking God that no one was injured in today’s politically motivated attack against @DuvalGOP volunteers today.”

GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said, “These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s supporters need to end.”

The president of the Duval County Democratic Party also released a statement condemning the attack.

“The Duval County Democratic Party condemns this cowardly act of violence,” Daniel Henry wrote. “No one’s life should be placed in danger for exercising their first amendment rights. “As Democrats, but more importantly, as residents of this great city of Jacksonville, we call on our fellow citizens to act with dignity, civility and respect for one another during the election cycle and beyond.”

