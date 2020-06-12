79ºF
Join Insider
Join Insider
News
Local News
Florida
Georgia
National
Politics
Election 2020
I-Team
Trust Index
Community
This Week In Jacksonville
The Morning Show
Health
Coronavirus
Money
Education
Consumer
Space
Entertainment
Weird News
Sports
Jaguars
Teal the Podcast
Gators Breakdown
All Star Athlete
Weather
Weather News
Storm Pins
Alerts
Georgia
St. Augustine
Surf and Tides
Hurricanes
Plan and Prepare
Build-A-Kit That Fits
Our Earth
Features
News4JAX Insider
River City Live
Positively Jax
Brightest and Best
Oh Say Can You Sing
4 Your Info
Community Calendar
TV Listings
Food & Recipes
Live Healthy
Contests
Talking Health
Pets
Something Good
Father's Day
Taxes
Ready Set Renovate
uSay Voting
CW17
CW Program Guide
Bounce
The Ticket
Traffic
Jax Best
Newsletters
Contact Us
If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.
News
Sports
Weather
Features
CW17
Traffic
Jax Best
Newsletters
Contact Us
News
Sports
Weather
Features
CW17
Traffic
Jax Best
Newsletters
Contact Us
79ºF
Join Insider
About the Authors:
Steve Patrick
Created WJXT.com in 1995 and managed The Local Station's website ever since.
email