Sen. Kamala Harris will campaign in Jacksonville on Monday

Sen. Kamala Harris will travel to Jacksonville and Orlando on Monday to campaign during the first day of in-person early voting in Florida.

The visits will end a brief pause in Harris' travel sparked by several staffers testing positive for COVID-19.

Further details about the locations and times of the campaign stops have not yet been released.

According to Joe Biden’s campaign manager, Jen O’Malley Dillon, the campaign learned late Wednesday that two people associated with the operation had tested positive for the coronavirus. By 10 a.m. Thursday, O’Malley Dillon had publicly identified a top aide to vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris as having contracted the virus and confirmed that the campaign would suspend travel temporarily for the California senator and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

Before the end of the day, the campaign announced a third positive case linked to Biden’s campaign plane and up-to-date negative COVID-19 tests for Biden and Harris, along with medical experts’ explanations of why they believed Biden was never exposed and wouldn’t have to cancel upcoming travel.

“It is because of the protocols that we have in place that we have been able to get this information, that we were able to identify what’s happening here,” O’Malley Dillon said, noting the campaign’s regular testing for Biden, Harris and those who travel with them, along with strict enforcement of masks and social distancing at all events.

Harris worked from her Washington home Thursday, according to an aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the senator’s plans. She will campaign virtually through the weekend before resuming travel Monday with the trip to Florida.