Report: Trusted Trump adviser Susie Wiles identified as key individual in classified documents indictment

Former President Donald Trump’s indictment on 37 counts of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate represents the most serious legal jeopardy so far for Trump, coming less than three months after he was charged in New York with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Top secret records seized by the FBI from Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, included details on foreign nations’ nuclear capabilities.

That’s according to an indictment unsealed earlier this month that also alleges that he described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation.

According to ABC News sources, that classified map of an unidentified country was shown to Susie Wiles, a Jacksonville woman and longtime GOP political operative in Northeast Florida and one of Trump’s most trusted advisers.

Wiles, who is leading Trump’s campaign for reelection, is the individual labeled “PAC Representative” in the indictment documents, according to the source.

According to the indictment, Trump showed the “PAC Representative” a classified map in August or September of 2021 while discussing a military operation that “was not going well” and then added he “should not be showing the map” to her, saying “not to get too close.”

Wiles, the campaign’s senior adviser, ran Trump’s campaigns in Florida in 2016 and 2020 and is given much credit for Trump’s slim victory in the Sunshine State four years ago. She said the ground game pivoted quickly from the traditional model of in-person contact to appropriate pandemic-era socially-distanced and virtual efforts.

Wiles also served in varying capacities in the administrations of Jacksonville mayors John Delaney, John Peyton and Lenny Curry and helped get Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis elected as governors of Florida.

Trump is now facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents. The 49-page document can be read in its entirety below.

