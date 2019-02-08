‘Fracking' ban bills to be heard in House, Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With Gov. Ron DeSantis supporting the idea, proposals to ban the controversial oil- and gas-drilling technique known as “fracking” could start moving in the House and Senate.

The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Subcommittee and the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee are scheduled Wednesday to take up bills (PCB ANRS 19-01 and SB 314) that would prohibit fracking in the state.

Florida has long had oil drilling in parts of the Panhandle and Southwest Florida, but the possibility of fracking has led to repeated debates.

Critics of the technique contend it could lead to water contamination.

Past attempts to ban the practice have died in the Legislature, but DeSantis, who took office Jan. 8, has called for a prohibition.

The bills are filed for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 5.

News Service of Florida