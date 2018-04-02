Putnam County man hit and killed in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 21-year-old Putnam County man was hit and killed in a crash on US Highway 90 in Baldwin, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place Sunday night around 10:55 p.m. on US-90 near Yellow Water Road.

A 19-year-old Jacksonville man was behind the wheel, traveling westbound on US Highway 90 when the front of his grey Chevrolet Celebrity hit the man.

The man was transported to UF Health where he later died. A passenger in the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

FHP reports alcohol was not a factor in the crash. They have not identified who the man is and if charges are pending.

