Japanese Steak House, Orange Park BBQ fail health inspection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Most people shudder at the sight of a cockroach so seeing one in your food can quickly make your stomach turn.

Roaches are a big no, no when it comes to health inspections by the state.

That's why Daruma Japanese Steak House on Beach and Hodges Boulevard shut down for the day last week. The report says 10 roaches were found in the reach in cooler at the sushi bar, behind a cabinet in the dining room, in the wait station area, and near the cook line. Five more roaches showed up the next day during the inspectors follow-up visit. It wasn't until later that afternoon when the staff got rid of all the bugs that the inspector allowed it to reopen.

Mission BBQ on Blanding Boulevard in Argyle Forest had some unwanted guests. In the kitchen, roach droppings and more than a dozen live roaches were discovered near the dish washer, next to the water heater, on the floor and crawling on the wall. Eight dead roaches were found in a bucket near the water heater, two dead roaches on a chemical tray, three dead roaches on the floor and three more near the ice machine floor. The report notes five flies were spotted in the kitchen and cook line.

When the inspector came back a second time, one more roach was spotted crawling up the wall near the mop sink. Mission BBQ was allowed to reopen after the inspector's third visit the next day.

It passed the followup inspection without a hitch.

