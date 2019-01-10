Pattaya Thai retires Southside location after 3 decades

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After three decades in the business, the owner of the Pattaya Thai restaurant on the Southside is hanging up her apron and taking a well-deserved retirement.

The owners announced the closure on their Facebook page and wanted to thank customers with the ultimate farewell dinner.

It's a bittersweet time for Lek Clayton, who owns the Baymeadows Road restaurant with her family.

"It's time. I don't want to. I have a lot of good customers and our customers are the best," explained Clayton.

She said the closure is due to her age and health, but saying goodbye is never easy.

"It's hard for me to not have this restaurant because that's my whole life, that's all I know," said Clayton.

Longtime customers like Christina and Tom Griffin agree the closure is disappointing.

"Everybody is super nice, and it's a great atmosphere just to get away for a quick lunch. We'll definitely miss it," Christina Griffin said.

To make the goodbye a little easier, the Claytons want to bring everyone together for one final family dinner -- buffet style. On Friday and Saturday, customers can enjoy all the flavors and spices that make up signature Thai dishes, such as pad thai and curry. The price will be $25 for adults and

$10 for children under 12. The "goodbye" buffet will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

While the Southside location is closing, the good news is the restaurant's King Street location will stay open.

