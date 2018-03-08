Repeat offender and bug infestation make this week's Restaurant Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - From a repeat offender on the Southside to a bug infestation in Cedar Hills, six restaurants were shut down in this week's Restaurant Report.

First up on our list is DJ'S Wings, a food truck serving shrimp, chicken tenders, and wings. The owners were forced to pump the brakes and shut down for close to two hours. According to the inspection, the food truck had a broken sink and no running water. As a result, you couldn't wash your hands.



Gubbio's Italian Restaurant is back on our list. The Baymeadows joint was closed six months ago for roaches. It's the same story this time around. Seven dead roaches were found near the pizza oven. Nine live roaches were also found and killed by the owner. It passed a follow up inspection the following day with zero problems.

Moving on to Cedar Hills, Bono's on Jammes Road got to cleaning after bugs forced a brief closure. 10 flies were spotted in the dining room server area. 15 others were counted in the kitchen and areas where food is stored. 13 rodent droppings were removed by the manager. The restaurant is due for a follow up inspection.

