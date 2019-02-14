Spreading love, not health violations in this week's Restaurant Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Looking for the perfect date night spot for Valentines day? We checked in with health inspectors to find out which restaurants had critical violations and which restaurants will sweep your Valentine off their feet.

In St. Augustine, Salt Water Cowboys on Dondanville Rd closed briefly on Friday.

A surprise visit from the state inspector revealed a repeat violation for rodent droppings.

State records show nearly 2 dozen of them were spotted on shelves, dry storage, and under the oven. It reopened a day later with a perfect score.

In Duval County, the Trio Hookah Lounge at Old Kings Road on the Southside also closed for a day. Inspectors saw five roaches crawl by the kitchen sinks and wall. Their report also shows a citation for hookah coals that were dumped on the ground outside. Pest control did arrive during the inspector’s second visit. The business reopened a day later without any high priority violations.

