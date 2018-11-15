Swedish meatballs, pizza make this week's Restaurant Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Swedish meatballs and pizza -- that's what's on tap in this week's Restaurant Report.

Health inspectors found the good and the bad at two restaurants in Duval County.

In Avondale, Ale Pie House on St. Johns Avenue was forced to close for a few hours.

According to state regulators' records, a recent inspection uncovered nearly 50 rodent droppings near the dish machine, the bar area and behind the fryers.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORTS: Ale Pie House

The staff managed to tidy up before the inspectors' follow-up visit. Ale Pie House got the green light to reopen that same day.

On the Southside, while you're looking for a bookcase or maybe a desk at Ikea, why not stop by its food court for a shopping break? It's got Swedish meatballs, breakfast and cheap eats that taste good and come from a spotless kitchen.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORTS: Ikea

According to health inspections, the restaurant landed a perfect score during a recent checkup.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.