SeaWorld, Jacksonville Zoo, others help return manatees to wild

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four manatees are now back in their natural habitat. They were rehabilitated at zoos including Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens as well as museums around the country.



Cassie, Buckeye, Bambam and Gale were part of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation Partnership.

All four were rescued at young ages.



Calves must weigh at least 600 pounds before possibly to natural waterways.

In addition to returning the four rehabilitated manatees, SeaWorld Orlando transferred a young rescued manatee to the Jacksonville Zoo as part of the Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation partnership (MRP).

The Florida manatee is now classified as threatened after being endangered, since it is at risk from both natural and human causes of injury.

