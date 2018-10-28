Springfield house fire under investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A Springfield home went up in flames Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The fire started in the front bedroom of the home at around 8 a.m. The smoke alarm woke up the people who were inside the house, and everyone was able to get out safely.

The property manager says the tenant was charging a computer on the bed and it overheated.

The fire is now under investigation. The Red Cross is helping those who live there.

